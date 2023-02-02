Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.31. 1,292,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $22,338,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

