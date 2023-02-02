Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.87 million-$201.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.01 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Canada Goose stock traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,683,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,895. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $34.45.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 928.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

