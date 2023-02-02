Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.19 and last traded at C$27.21. Approximately 732,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 578,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.89.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

