Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.78 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 16.80 ($0.21). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 5,344,077 shares.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Trading Up 28.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.08. The firm has a market cap of £20.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

