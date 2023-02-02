Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.23.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825.
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
