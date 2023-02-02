Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cannabis Sativa to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A -1.12 Cannabis Sativa Competitors $1.05 billion $63.97 million 402.57

Cannabis Sativa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors 193 857 1410 63 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cannabis Sativa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Cannabis Sativa’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cannabis Sativa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors -19.28% -57.34% -4.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

