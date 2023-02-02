Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target to $10.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $424.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari purchased 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 381,012 shares in the company, valued at $666,771. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Precigen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.