Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $309.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.51. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

