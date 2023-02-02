Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 132,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

