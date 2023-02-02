CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 73.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

