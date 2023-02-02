Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 92,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

