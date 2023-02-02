CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.38

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 1496804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 679,956 shares in the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

