CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $105.78 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $105.78 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00219405 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002775 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13264255 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,271,294.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

