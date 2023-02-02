Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $445.72

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 445.72 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 444.86 ($5.49). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 474.30 ($5.86), with a volume of 759,504 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.27) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £947.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 381.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 446.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

