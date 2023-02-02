CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at National Bankshares

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

Shares of GIB.A traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,677. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.48. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$121.89.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

