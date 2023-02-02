Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $81.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $81.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.27.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,720,734.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.