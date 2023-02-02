Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG opened at $153.96 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

