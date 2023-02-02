Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
