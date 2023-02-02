Christie Group (LON:CTG) Trading Down 5.5%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.37). 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 11,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.45).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.44 million and a P/E ratio of 726.67.

In related news, insider Paul Harding sold 85,000 shares of Christie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total value of £99,450 ($122,823.27).

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

