Christie Group (LON:CTG) Trading Down 5.5%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.37). 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 11,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.45).
Christie Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.44 million and a P/E ratio of 726.67.
Insider Activity at Christie Group
In related news, insider Paul Harding sold 85,000 shares of Christie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total value of £99,450 ($122,823.27).
About Christie Group
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
