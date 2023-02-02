Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.45

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.45 and last traded at $250.65, with a volume of 1431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.
The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.66.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
