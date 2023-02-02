Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.45

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.45 and last traded at $250.65, with a volume of 1431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.