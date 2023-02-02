Citigroup Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $52.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

