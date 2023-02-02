Citigroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 243,532 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 136,369 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 12,995,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,954,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.