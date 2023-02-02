Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $895,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 1,693,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,308. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 3,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.