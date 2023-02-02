Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.96 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion. Clorox also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

Clorox Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CLX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.00. 1,861,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $137.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

