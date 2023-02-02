Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up to $55.51

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.51, but opened at $60.01. Cloudflare shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 812,109 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,285 shares of company stock worth $24,079,576 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

