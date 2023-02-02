CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

Earnings History for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.