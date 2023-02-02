CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

