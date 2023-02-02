Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.11. 547,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

