Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Columbus McKinnon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 7,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.27. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

