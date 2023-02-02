Comparing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 156.05%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

69.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -7.96 Harmony Gold Mining $2.81 billion 0.81 -$69.22 million $0.59 6.27

Perpetua Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

