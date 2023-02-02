Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 11.3% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91. 96,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,134,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Compass Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

