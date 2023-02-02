Conflux Price Tops $0.0758 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $158.50 million and $115.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,556.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00421826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00097849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00741118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00587959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00182351 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05935527 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $24,785,781.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.