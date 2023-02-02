ConstitutionDAO Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $152.61 million and $44.59 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002903 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
