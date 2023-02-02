Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $205.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

