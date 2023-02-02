Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

TGT opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

