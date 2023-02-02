Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.