Continuum Advisory LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE CFG opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

