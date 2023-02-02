Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 126 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.60 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

