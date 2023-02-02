Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 165 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 71.1% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $250.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

