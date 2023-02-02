Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 171 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $367.05 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

