Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 863 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

