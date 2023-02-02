Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

