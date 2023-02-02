Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,353 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

