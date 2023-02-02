Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $179.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

