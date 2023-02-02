Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after buying an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.