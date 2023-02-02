Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $353,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

