Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.72.

FedEx Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average is $186.00. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $253.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

