Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLS opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

