Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $238.35 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

