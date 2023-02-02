Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

NYSE ACN opened at $286.20 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $356.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

