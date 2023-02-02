Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO opened at $118.97 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

